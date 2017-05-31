Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

'Old Skool Ball'

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

THE Viti Spinal Injuries Association of Fiji will be hosting its annual fundraising event "Old Skool Ball"that will raise funds to help the disabled people in the country.

Internationally acclaimed New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison will be the special guest and main speaker at the event.

Mr Morrison, who has appeared in Once Were Warriors, Shortland Street and Star Wars is also the voice of Chief Tui, the father of the title character in Disney's Moana.

He is filming two movies in Australia, including Aquaman, but will be providing his time and support free of charge.

VSIAF president Paul McGoon expressed his appreciation for Morrison's support and called on corporate bodies and entities in Fiji to support the very important event.

"Letters of invitation to relevant companies and organisations have been sent out this week and we are expecting a bigger and more exciting event than last year," Mr McGoon said.

"With people of this calibre supporting us, we owe it to them and to people living with spinal injuries to make sure this night is well attended and well supported."

Morrison said he was pleased and honoured to be part of the event which highlighted and encouraged support for people in the country living with spinal injuries.

""I am keen to raise awareness and raise funds that will go towards the work of the VSIAF in, among other things, building and restoring the homes and services of severely disabled people living in their own homes and villages," he said.

The event will feature amazing auction prizes including travel, holidays, restaurants, and sports memorabilia including an All Blacks jersey signed and given by Richie McCaw, and other memorabilia from Eric Rush and other sporting legends.

The event will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on July 22.








