Complaints, road issues heard at stakeholders' forum

/ Front page / News

THE officers of the Commissioner Central office have informed the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) that they received a lot of complaints and issues from members of the public regarding the status of their roads.

During the FRA stakeholders' forum at Novotel in Lami last week, divisional planning officer (DPO) Uraia Rainima said the delay in response on rural road maintenance and poor drainage were some of the many issues that were raised to the office.

Mr Rainima said it was imperative for the authority to continuously inform the office on the progress and its plans on fixing roads.

"So that we can convey to the people on what is going to happen in regards to what they expect in a year and the years to come," he said.

"We would like to sit with your office and discuss other issues that have been raised to us."

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the authority now holds monthly meetings with divisional commissioners and this practice had been going on for the past three months.

Mr Hutchinson said the Government and the authority recognised the issues faced and that it was continuously working to ddress .

"This forum seeks to provide contractors and consultants with an understanding of road network needs — the opportunities that exist, procurement and working in collaboration to deliver a robust road network to keep Fiji moving forward."