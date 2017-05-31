Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Wife, six children lose dad

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

A FAMILY of Burekasivi settlement in Tailevu is still trying to come to terms with the death of their father.

Jope Lalaga drowned last Thursday morning after a logging trip to a nearby area from their home.

According to his wife, Paulina Katarina, her husband was a caring and loving man.

"He went with our son and some close friends. Our close friend who they went with, said he was walking farther from them when he heard my son yell out," Ms Katarina said.

"My husband is epileptic and it has not happened to him for the past five years. He must have slipped and fell into the river.

"When I was told about the news, I could not believe it and I found it so hard to tell our six children because they kept crying and asking me about their father," she said.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, yesterday confirmed that the death had been classified as drowning after the post-mortem examination.

The drowning toll in Fiji stands at 11 compared with 15 for the same period last year.








