Former post master released on $500 bail

A 30-year-old farmer who was alleged to have dishonestly appropriated cash and stock amounting to more than $98,000 was yesterday released on a $500 bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Jesoni Tukuca, who is charged with six counts of theft, appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili yesterday.

The alleged offences took place between October 21, 2014, and February 2, 2016, when he was the post master at Ono-i-Lau Post Office.

It is alleged that an audit was carried out at the said post office when a shortage of cash and stock was discovered.

Mr Tukuca was requested to get two sureties and was released on strict bail conditions.

For the first count of theft, Mr Tukuca is alleged to have prepared cash amounting to $16,500 for referral to Suva, but was alleged to have re-opened the package instead and used the cash for his personal use.

He was alleged to have used $10,000 in the second count, $12,500 in the third count, $14,645.50 in the fourth count and $15,000 in the fifth count for his own personal use when it was initially meant for referral to Suva.

It is also alleged that between February 10, 2016 and May 21, 2016, the auditors found there were cash and stock shortage from the said post office and post shop amounting to $29,820.62.

Mr Tukuca will reappear in court on June 15 to take his plea.