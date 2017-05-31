3 years in jail for defilement of girl, 14

/ Front page / News

A 28-year-old man who solicited a 14-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The man appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

He was convicted of an alternative count of defilement.

The offence took place in February last year in Tailevu. In passing his sentence, Justice Perera told the man he was related to the complainant as her older cousin and he was in a position of trust.

"The offence of defilement under Section 215(1) of the Crimes Act is designed to protect young girls below the age of 16 years and above the age of 13 years — who may be physically ready to have sexual intercourse with the onset of puberty — from sexual exploitation until they attain a certain level of maturity," Justice Perera said. He also told the man that he took advantage of the victim's naivety.

Justice Perera also took into consideration the 13-year-age gap between the accused and the complainant as an aggravating factor in the case.

The man has to serve a sentence of two years and eight months after four months were deducted as time spent in remand.

He will be eligible for parole after serving two years and two months.