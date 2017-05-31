Passion for dance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Kaila! Star Search contestant, 21-year-old Shannon Patrick. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Shannon Patrick, 21, is looking forward to participating at this year's Kaila! Star Search competition which will begin from June 10.

Patrick who also has her own dance group called the "Fusion Dance Group "said she had been dancing for the past 12 years.

She said her dancing passion started while she was growing up and she took on the incentive to develop this trait.

"My forte' is Indian classical dances but I also do hip-hop and contemporary dances as well. This will be my first time taking part in the competition," Patrick said.

"I have always been following the competition so now I decided to join the competition and experience what it has to offer.

"At first, I was undecided if I could make the cut but I am glad and proud to be in the Top 25. Now my focus is only to win the competition and showcase my talents."

According to Patrick, she is expecting a tough competition at this year's event as many of the dancers in the competition had received proper training from well renowned dance instructors in the country.

"The competition will be tough and the stakes are very high and I will have to be at my level best to perform.

"My preparation has been going slowly and I am doing my rehearsals," she said.

A graphic artist by profession, Patrick said she had to balance her work, her dance group and her time preparing for the competition.

I am able to manage all these because my students at the dance group help me a lot and together with the support of my family, I am able to take out time from my schedule," she said.

Ms Patrick revealed that she had learnt a lot form her dancing tutors and from time performing at various events.