Surgeon warns of problem 'signs'

Avinesh Gopal
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

A NEUROSURGEON has raised awareness on some signs of neurological and spinal problems that people may either be unaware of or ignorant about.

Dr Praveen Jain Harawat, who was brought to the country from India by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji performed one neurosurgery on a 62-year-old woman.

He said people should be aware of pain in the limbs and face which last for seven days and any change in the nature of pain.

"People should also be aware of any sudden onset weakness or gradual weakness in any of the limbs, an abnormal sensation in the limbs or an episode of convulsions," he said.

"Other signs are a decrease in vision or difficulty in swallowing, walking, writing or progressive difficulty in doing daily chores."

Dr Harawat said persistent headache with vomiting, blurry vision or double vision were signs to help people know that they needed the help of medical specialists.

Meanwhile, he said he had discussions with local neurosurgeon, Dr Allan Biribo and Dr Acharya, a neurologist, about other patients with neurological problems and a plan of action for them.








