Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers

THE call made by sugarcane farmers to withdraw the Sugar Reforms Bill 19 and 20 and to reinstate the sugar institutions is clear and imperative says former prime minister and Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Mr Rabuka said it was important for Government to look at how the sugar industry had assisted the economy in past years.

"The sugar industry grew to become the backbone of our economy because our leaders recognised the necessity of including canegrowers, as well as the miller and the government in decision-making for the industry," he said.

"Sugar farmers have spoken in unity in expressing their view that the Sugar Industry Bills 19 and 20 be withdrawn, that they want the reinstatement of sugar industry institutions, the holding of Growers' Council elections and recognition of growers' unions, as well as an independent inquiry into irregularities at FSC during the tenure of Abdul Khan as executive chairman," he said.

Mr Rabuka said the merger of the cane producers associations with the growers council was something on top of the agenda for canegrowers as well.

"I congratulate the brave farmers of Babasiga for exercising their rights to air their grievances," he said.

Sugar Bills 19 calls for Reform of Sugar Cane Industry Bill 2016 and Bill 20 is a Bill for an Act to amend the Sugar Cane Growers Fund Act.