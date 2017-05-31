Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Carnival to assist underprivileged

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

ORGANISERS of Lautoka Farmers Carnival hope to raise enough funds to help underprivileged children in the Western Division.

Carnival founder and director Udit Narayan said their motive had always been to raise funds to help the needy.

The festival is set to begin on Saturday at the Carnival Grounds in Lautoka with six contestants vying for the title of Miss Farmers Carnival.

"We may not have major sponsors, but we have survived over the years on the goodwill of others and through small sponsorship."

"Each year we contribute to those who are less fortunate and try to help particularly with school materials."

This year marked the seventeenth year of the Lautoka Farmers Carnival.

Mr Narayan said in that time span they had been able to provide assistance valued at about $500,000.

"Foremost our carnival is a charity drive,that is what it is.

"We are grateful that stall owners have come in numbers this year to support the cause and paid the required levy.

"We request Westerners to come out in numbers and be part of the festival. There are no admissions and all entertainment

is free, except for the stalls and the rides."

"Our issue has been getting sponsorship, but we are glad we've been able to get sponsorship for these young ladies. It's an exciting year and we hope many will come down not just to be part of the carnival, but to support our cause."








