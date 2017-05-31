Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Home receives boost

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

THE Golden Age Home in Lautoka received a timely boost on Monday with a gift of wheelchairs and beddings from Chinese construction company First Harbour Consultants.

Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Ministry permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta said they were grateful for the contributions.

"This is a huge contribution from the construction company. They are one of the top 300 companies in the world and this is a big occasion for the elderly that reside at the home as well," he said.

"This is not in their interest, but they made an investment for the care and comfort of the senior citizens of the home which is highly commended."

He added the contribution would go a long way into helping the elderly.

"They have given high quality wheel chairs and high quality supplies.

"To us it's a lovely occasion and I am sure the residents will be very happy. This will provide relief to the residents but also eases the work of caregivers."

The Golden Age home catered for a maximum of 40 people.

"The number varies every now and then but the equipment received today will be a big help particularly for the caregivers."








