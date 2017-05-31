/ Front page / News



FIRST Harbour Consultants are expected to complete the construction of Fiji's first mined iron sand ship loading port within a year.

Chairman Zhongwu Feng said they were committed to seeing the construction completed on time.

After the handover of the site to the company by Amex Reources, Mr Feng said they were eager to start the construction of Fiji's first mining port.

"As the general contractor, we are very proud to be involved in this project and to be able to make some contribution to economic development in Fiji," he said.

"Over the past few years Fiji has attracted so many investors from the world, thanks to the favourable business and natural environment."

"As the need for infrastructure increases, Fiji has made remarkable achievements in this field over the past decade, which has brought good social economic benefits to the country."

He said based on the company's experience over the last 60 years, they made sure to follow all that is required of them.

"CCC First Harbor Consultants company has attached great importance to the quality of construction projects.

"For this project particularly, we have established a comprehensive management system complete with a project execution plan.

"The quality of the project can be surely in line with not only the required functions, but also the local codes of practice for buildings and environmental protection and other requirements.

"In the performance of this project, we hope to continue to enjoy the support from the local governments and the people of Fiji as well as the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Fiji"