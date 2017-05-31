Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Company renews support

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

VODAFONE Fiji Ltd renewed its three-year sponsorship contract with the Festival of the Friendly North committee yesterday.

Vodafone CEO Pradeep Lal confirmed the sponsorship was worth $100,000 a year.

Mr Lal informed the committee that Vodafone Fiji Ltd was intent on sponsoring the carnival because of its transparency and the various community empowering projects it funded over the past 10 years.

"The fact that the lives of people in our communities continue to benefit and be empowered from the projects funded by your carnival is something that makes our sponsorship worthy," he said.

Carnival committee chairman Shubash Chandra said the carnival had spent more than $1.3 million on community projects.

Projects like the construction of the Labasa Dialysis Centre, cardiac room, children's park, fitness centre, expectant mothers rest home and other projects.

Mr Chandra said the committee had signed the last three year contract in 2014.

"We are so happy that Vodafone Fiji Ltd chose to renew this sponsorship this year," he said.

"The committee looks forward to working with the company for the next three years."

"To date, the carnival's organising committee has always proved their level of transparency and accountability which makes sponsors like Vodafone Fiji Ltd confident to assist such community efforts.

"Vodafone has therefore pledged its support for this worthy cause for the next three years."

Vodafone currently supported 11 municipal pageant carnivals held around the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)