Company renews support

VODAFONE Fiji Ltd renewed its three-year sponsorship contract with the Festival of the Friendly North committee yesterday.

Vodafone CEO Pradeep Lal confirmed the sponsorship was worth $100,000 a year.

Mr Lal informed the committee that Vodafone Fiji Ltd was intent on sponsoring the carnival because of its transparency and the various community empowering projects it funded over the past 10 years.

"The fact that the lives of people in our communities continue to benefit and be empowered from the projects funded by your carnival is something that makes our sponsorship worthy," he said.

Carnival committee chairman Shubash Chandra said the carnival had spent more than $1.3 million on community projects.

Projects like the construction of the Labasa Dialysis Centre, cardiac room, children's park, fitness centre, expectant mothers rest home and other projects.

Mr Chandra said the committee had signed the last three year contract in 2014.

"We are so happy that Vodafone Fiji Ltd chose to renew this sponsorship this year," he said.

"The committee looks forward to working with the company for the next three years."

"To date, the carnival's organising committee has always proved their level of transparency and accountability which makes sponsors like Vodafone Fiji Ltd confident to assist such community efforts.

"Vodafone has therefore pledged its support for this worthy cause for the next three years."

Vodafone currently supported 11 municipal pageant carnivals held around the country.