Farmers prepare for harvest

+ Enlarge this image Farmers were out on their farms yesterday cutting their cane for the mill in Labasa. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

IT'S that time of the year again when cane- cutters are seen on their fields around the Labasa area.

The harvesting season begins tomorrow for the farmers in the North and early yesterday morning cutters and farmers were out in farms cutting crops for the mill.

Like Labasa sugar mill manager Karia Christopher — who is positive about a successful season this year — farmers interviewed shared similar sentiments.

In Soasoa outside of Labasa Town, farmer Jawahir Lal said expects a good return from his harvest this season.

Yesterday he intended tol load eight tonnes of cane for the mill.

"I will do more later in the week," he said.

"I know that this season will be a successful one for us farmers because the crops have high yield and are bigger in size compared with last year.

"I have seen the good changes in my farm and I know that all will be well this season."

Kamlesh Prakash, another farmer, believes farmers should make use of the good weather to harvest their crops.

"A lot of farmers wait for a while before they start harvesting but I am starting right away because it is good weather and the trucks are available as well," he said.

"Also the cutters are ready for harvesting so I got a few of them from my neighbourhood to do the job.

"Usually, when we move into the villages to look for canecutters a few weeks after the harvesting season starts, it's difficult because most have gone into farms."

The Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, will commission the new harvesting season tomorrow at the Labasa mill.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark had earlier stated that about 800,000 tonnes of crop production was earmarked for the North.

He encouraged all growers to prepare for this season.