Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers prepare for harvest

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

IT'S that time of the year again when cane- cutters are seen on their fields around the Labasa area.

The harvesting season begins tomorrow for the farmers in the North and early yesterday morning cutters and farmers were out in farms cutting crops for the mill.

Like Labasa sugar mill manager Karia Christopher — who is positive about a successful season this year — farmers interviewed shared similar sentiments.

In Soasoa outside of Labasa Town, farmer Jawahir Lal said expects a good return from his harvest this season.

Yesterday he intended tol load eight tonnes of cane for the mill.

"I will do more later in the week," he said.

"I know that this season will be a successful one for us farmers because the crops have high yield and are bigger in size compared with last year.

"I have seen the good changes in my farm and I know that all will be well this season."

Kamlesh Prakash, another farmer, believes farmers should make use of the good weather to harvest their crops.

"A lot of farmers wait for a while before they start harvesting but I am starting right away because it is good weather and the trucks are available as well," he said.

"Also the cutters are ready for harvesting so I got a few of them from my neighbourhood to do the job.

"Usually, when we move into the villages to look for canecutters a few weeks after the harvesting season starts, it's difficult because most have gone into farms."

The Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, will commission the new harvesting season tomorrow at the Labasa mill.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark had earlier stated that about 800,000 tonnes of crop production was earmarked for the North.

He encouraged all growers to prepare for this season.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)