Ministry works with St Giles

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

THERE are misguided misconceptions that mentally challenged people have a violent nature, says Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

Responding to concerns from members of the public in Labasa regarding cases of damage of property involving mentally challenged people, Mrs Vuniwaqa said they were working closely with St Giles Hospital to administer patients with their medication.

Ms Vuniwaqa has reassured members of the public that most mentally challenged people were not violent unless they were provoked.

"They normally go about their own business, but because of their mental situation and unkempt condition they are seen by the public with distaste and a bad omen for business if they hang around in front of their shops," she said.

"There are very few reports of violent cases by these individuals."

Ms Vuniwaqa said majority of them were St Giles Hospital patients and their cases have deteriorated because they were not consistently taking their medication.

"The ministry is working with St Giles to ensure that such cases continue with their medication," she said.

"St Giles is a hospital and not a home, therefore once treatment is completed, they will have to be discharged.

"We also try and work with the families by providing them with the social protection allowance so that they can care for their household members but on most occasions these individuals would revert to the streets."

Members of the public had raised their concerns to this newspaper on incidents involving violent mental patients that roamed the streets of Labasa.








