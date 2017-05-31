Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS interested in contract works to clean roadside vegetation may contact the Fiji Roads Authority.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson yesterday confirmed that contractors were keen on hiring villagers for roadside maintenance work.

"Both our maintenance contractors have expressed a willingness to engage villagers to undertake vegetation management works," he said.

Mr Hutchinson encouraged villagers to make their intentions known to FRA or to the maintenance contractor.

"They can do so by calling the Fiji Roads Authority toll-free number on 5720 and leave their details with our customer service team. The FRA will pass their details on to the maintenance contractors, who will then contact the villagers. Our maintenance contractors advise that they have had mixed success with the engagement of villagers to undertake vegetation management and drain cleaning works," he said.

However, in the past, Mr Hutchinson said only FRA contractors were responsible for the cleaning of roadside. His comments came after queries on whether villagers would be allowed contract work for cleaning of roadsides.

Taveuni resident Prakash Sami said contract works for cleaning of roadside should be given to the villagers or communities to clean nearby areas.