Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

35,138 students sit for LANA examination

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

A TOTAL of 18,116 Year 5 students and 17,022 Year 7 students from across the country commenced the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (LANA) yesterday.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said building a solid foundation of basic literacy in basic reading and writing was crucial in the learning process.

"In other words, they are expected to learn to read and write in a second or third language, which is mostly English," he said.

"For such children, the usual problem of lack of exposure to the target language is always an issue."

He also advised all parents to support their children for such an important assessment by motivating them to be well prepared.

The numeracy assessment will take place in all schools around the country today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)