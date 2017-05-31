35,138 students sit for LANA examination

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Elesi Bulou, closest to camera, and other students concentrate on their Literacy and Numeracy Assessment exams at Draiba Primary School in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A TOTAL of 18,116 Year 5 students and 17,022 Year 7 students from across the country commenced the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (LANA) yesterday.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said building a solid foundation of basic literacy in basic reading and writing was crucial in the learning process.

"In other words, they are expected to learn to read and write in a second or third language, which is mostly English," he said.

"For such children, the usual problem of lack of exposure to the target language is always an issue."

He also advised all parents to support their children for such an important assessment by motivating them to be well prepared.

The numeracy assessment will take place in all schools around the country today.