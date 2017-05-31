FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER has heard a lot of similar stories such as this one, reminding us again to always check and recheck things.

Two friends were excited with the opening of a newly opened cinema and decided to go for the late night movie.

Tickets checked, popcorn and snacks checked, they waited patiently.

Tick tock, tick tock, they waited and waited.

Until it was time for the movie, they made their way to the cinema only to be stopped by the attendant.

They had the tickets to the correct movie but it was shown much earlier.

Quite disappointed they did not check the time, the duo took comfort in that at least they got to eat popcorn.