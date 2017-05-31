Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Education grant abuse

Litia Cava
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

SCHOOL heads who are found abusing their school's free education grant allocation are ordered to compensate for the amount using their pay, says permanent secretary for the Education Ministry Iowane Tiko.

He confirmed this yesterday, adding more than 50 schools in Fiji had their free education grant centralised this year.

"We are managing it internally meaning we are controlling it from here," Mr Tiko said.

This is because the entrusted committee of the schools have failed to perform their duties," he said.

"Any school heads who are found to abuse their school grant allocation are taken to task which means they will have to compensate the amount out of their pockets using their pay."

Last year, 11 schools had their grant centralised.

This year, as part of the education program and initiatives, Government has provided $200 million towards the free tuition grant.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)