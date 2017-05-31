Education grant abuse

/ Front page / News

SCHOOL heads who are found abusing their school's free education grant allocation are ordered to compensate for the amount using their pay, says permanent secretary for the Education Ministry Iowane Tiko.

He confirmed this yesterday, adding more than 50 schools in Fiji had their free education grant centralised this year.

"We are managing it internally meaning we are controlling it from here," Mr Tiko said.

This is because the entrusted committee of the schools have failed to perform their duties," he said.

"Any school heads who are found to abuse their school grant allocation are taken to task which means they will have to compensate the amount out of their pockets using their pay."

Last year, 11 schools had their grant centralised.

This year, as part of the education program and initiatives, Government has provided $200 million towards the free tuition grant.