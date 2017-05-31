/ Front page / News

ONE of the main objectives of the Child Protection in Emergencies Training is to understand the scope and range of child protection interventions in emergencies in the country.

Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty permanent secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, highlighted this training was important in order to look after the welfare of children during emergencies

He stressed this to participants of Child Protection in Emergencies training yesterday.

With the overall aim to strengthen the capacity of child protection, participants yesterday discussed psychosocial and mental health affecting children during these situations.

"We build on our existing child protection in development experience and work in partnership with children, their families, local authorities to strengthen child protection systems and community-based mechanisms," Dr Koroivueta said.

"We will continue to establish and strengthen functional and reliable child protection systems able to prevent and respond at all the phases of the humanitarian cycle, preparedness, response and recovery."

He said children in the country were affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and the training was pertinent in making sure the children were taken care of during emergencies.

"We know that when a disaster strikes, children and young people suffer disproportionately.

"Disasters impact children in many ways. Their supporting structures, such as schools, are destroyed or requisitioned for other uses.

"They struggle to deal with uncertainty, anxiety and shock, so their emotional and psychological wellbeing suffers," Dr Koroivueta said.

The training will conclude on Friday.