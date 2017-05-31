Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Welfare of children

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

ONE of the main objectives of the Child Protection in Emergencies Training is to understand the scope and range of child protection interventions in emergencies in the country.

Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty permanent secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, highlighted this training was important in order to look after the welfare of children during emergencies

He stressed this to participants of Child Protection in Emergencies training yesterday.

With the overall aim to strengthen the capacity of child protection, participants yesterday discussed psychosocial and mental health affecting children during these situations.

"We build on our existing child protection in development experience and work in partnership with children, their families, local authorities to strengthen child protection systems and community-based mechanisms," Dr Koroivueta said.

"We will continue to establish and strengthen functional and reliable child protection systems able to prevent and respond at all the phases of the humanitarian cycle, preparedness, response and recovery."

He said children in the country were affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and the training was pertinent in making sure the children were taken care of during emergencies.

"We know that when a disaster strikes, children and young people suffer disproportionately.

"Disasters impact children in many ways. Their supporting structures, such as schools, are destroyed or requisitioned for other uses.

"They struggle to deal with uncertainty, anxiety and shock, so their emotional and psychological wellbeing suffers," Dr Koroivueta said.

The training will conclude on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)