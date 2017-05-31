Kleverlaan: Protecting marine environment important

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Edward Kleverlaan of the International Maritime Organization, speaks to this newspaper as MSAF chief executive office John Tunidau looks on in Suva yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

FIJI will be able to identify areas of the sea which are at risk and protect it after a Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSA) workshop that commenced in Suva yesterday.

PSSA is an area that needs special protection through action by International Maritime Organisation (IMO) because of its significance for recognised ecological or socioeconomic or scientific reasons.

IMO Head, Office for the London Convention and Protocol Ocean Affairs Marine Environment division, Edward Kleverlaan said PSSA was a concept that IMO had to regulate international shipping through very sensitive areas.

"Protecting the marine environment is a very important objective and Fiji and Sweden is organising a global conference on oceans so this PSSA concept fits in very well into the Sustainable Development Goal 14 which aims to protect the marine environment from global activities which is the maritime industry," Mr Kleverlaan said.

"The maritime industry is very important from the global perspective but also for Fiji it's dependent on it for food, transporting and also receiving materials, tourism and others.

"To balance those interests, the economic instruments against the marine environment protection, the IMO has this PSSA concept."

Mr Kleverlaan said the group was here to educate the major stakeholders in this area to enhance this concept in Fiji.

Maritime Authority of Fiji (MSAF) chief executive officer John Tunidau said the authority had made this request to IMO.

"And that is we consider designated of the borders in Fiji as a particularly sensitive sea area to protect our areas from international shipping."

The workshop is organised by MSAF and it includes representatives from Government and non-government organisations (NGO).