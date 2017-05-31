Tiko: About 15 a week

/ Front page / News

ABOUT 15 teachers a week are disciplined by the Ministry of Education for abuse and other disciplinary cases.

Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko also revealed the ministry terminated teachers every week .

"About 15 teachers in a week that can be subject to discipline and it ranges. This is because of abuse, any form of abuse, abuse of trust, abuse of the students and corporal punishment," he said yesterday.

"School heads, students and parents report these incidences to the ministry."

At a rate of 15 teachers disciplined in a week this would mean that 570 teachers are faced with disciplinary issues every school year.

"Teachers sometimes lose their temper. We have been terminating teachers every week,"

Mr Tiko said the forms of discipline used by the ministry depended on the cases.

He said some parents preferred reporting the matter to the ministry while others reported directly to the police.

Mr Tiko said teachers try their best to deliver the best form of education to students.

"But it is important to note that we now have child rights and even our 2013 Constitution guarantees the right of every child in Fiji."

According to Fiji Bureau of Statistics estimations, Fiji had 10,280 teachers in 2008 and 2009. He also stated that more awareness was needed to educate parents on the role that they play.

"Our communities are getting worse. We at the ministry try our best to educate and advocate on these issues by conducting awareness workshops in our respective communities."