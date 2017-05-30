Fiji Time: 1:17 AM on Wednesday 31 May

North festival funds public

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 8:10PM FUNDS raised in the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North have benefited members of the public in the North one or another says the carnival committee�s chairman Shubash Chandra.

Speaking during the signing of the sponsorship deal between major sponsors Vodafone Fiji Limited and the carnival committee today Mr Chandra said the carnival has spent over $1.3 million on the implementation of community oriented projects in the North.

�We are so happy that our major sponsors have approved to sponsoring the carnival for the next three years,� he said.

�Money raised during the festival is used to improve the livelihoods of people in the North.�








