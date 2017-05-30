North festival funds public

Update: 8:10PM FUNDS raised in the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North have benefited members of the public in the North one or another says the carnival committee�s chairman Shubash Chandra.
Speaking during the signing of the sponsorship deal between
major sponsors Vodafone Fiji Limited and the carnival committee today Mr
Chandra said the carnival has spent over $1.3 million on the implementation of
community oriented projects in the North.
�We are so happy that our major sponsors have approved to
sponsoring the carnival for the next three years,� he said.
�Money raised during the festival is used to improve the
livelihoods of people in the North.�