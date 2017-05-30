Fiji Time: 1:17 AM on Wednesday 31 May

Shannon is Kaila star

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 8:09PM A VARIETY of talents will be up for show at this year�s 2017 Kaila! Star Search which begins from June 10.

Amongst the Top 25 contestants, 21 year old, Shannon Patrick will be performing Indian classical dances as her talent at the finals.

Ms Patrick who is also a graphic artist by profession, decided to join the competition to experience the environment it had to offer.  

�At first I was undecided if I could make the cut but I am glad and proud to be in the Top 25. Now my focus is only to win the competition and showcase my talents.� she said.

Ms Patrick said she had to balance her work, her dance group and her time preparing for the competition.

The competition is sponsored by the Fiji Times Limited.  

Seven dancers are also expected to take part in the event.








