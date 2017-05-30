Shannon is Kaila star

Update: 8:09PM A VARIETY of talents will be up for show at this year�s 2017 Kaila! Star Search which begins from June 10.
Amongst the
Top 25 contestants, 21 year old, Shannon Patrick will be performing Indian
classical dances as her talent at the finals.
Ms Patrick
who is also a graphic artist by profession, decided to join the competition to
experience the environment it had to offer.
�At first I
was undecided if I could make the cut but I am glad and proud to be in the Top
25. Now my focus is only to win the competition and showcase my talents.� she
said.
Ms Patrick
said she had to balance her work, her dance group and her time preparing for
the competition.
The
competition is sponsored by the Fiji Times Limited.
Seven
dancers are also expected to take part in the event.