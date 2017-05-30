Fiji Time: 1:17 AM on Wednesday 31 May

Community to get contracts

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 7:36PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has opened doors of contract work for villagers to maintain roadside works.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson confirmed that contractors were keen in hiring interested villagers for such works.

�Both our maintenance contractors have expressed a willingness to engage villagers to undertake vegetation management works,� he said.

Mr Hutchinson has encouraged villagers to make their intentions known to either the FRA or to the maintenance contractor directly.

�They can do so by calling the Fiji Roads Authority toll free number on 5720 and leave their details with our Customer Service Team,� he said. 

 








