Wildlife crime

MONIKA SINGH
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 7:35PM WILDLIFE crime poses a serious threat to thousands of species of plants and animals, which in some cases are being pushed to the brink of extinction.

In order to combat the increasing rate of wildlife crime the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), in partnership with the Oceania Customs Organisation has organized a week-long workshop which includes stakeholders from the region, who have come together to ensure that regional efforts are properly coordinated to combat wildlife trafficking and transnational crime.

CITES secretary-general John Scanlon said in recent years wildlife crime had grown into a significant and specialized area of transnational organized crime, driven by high demand  and facilitated by a lack of effective enforcement and low prioritization as a serious crime.

The workshop is being spearheaded by the New Zealand�s Department of Conservation and in partnership with Fiji�s Ministry of Environment.








