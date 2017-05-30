Fiji Time: 1:16 AM on Wednesday 31 May

Government to work with Save

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 6:59PM THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will work in partnership with Save the Children to provide holistic prevention and response to protection issues experienced by children in emergencies.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta highlighted this at the the �Child Protection in Emergencies� training at the Pearl Resort today.

�We will build on our existing child protection in development experience and work in partnership with children, their families and local authorities to strengthen child protection systems and community based mechanisms,� Mr Koroivueta said.

He said the training is pertinent in making sure our children are taken care of during emergencies.

The training which involves child protection officers and NCCC members aims to understand the scope and range of child protection interventions in emergencies, enhance knowledge and capacity to prepare and respond to child protection needs arising in emergency situations, increase capacity regarding child protection mainstreaming across other sectors and demonstrate knowledge on programming and planning related to Child Protection in Emergencies (CPiE).

The workshop is being facilitated by an expert from London and ends on the 2nd of June, 2017.








