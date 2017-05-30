Government to work with Save

Update: 6:59PM THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will work in partnership with Save the Children to provide holistic prevention and response to protection issues experienced by children in emergencies.
Permanent Secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta highlighted this
at the the �Child Protection in Emergencies� training at the Pearl Resort
today.
�We will build on our existing child protection in
development experience and work in partnership with children, their families
and local authorities to strengthen child protection systems and community
based mechanisms,� Mr Koroivueta said.
He said the training is pertinent in making sure our children
are taken care of during emergencies.
The training which involves child protection officers and
NCCC members aims to understand the scope and range of child protection
interventions in emergencies, enhance knowledge and capacity to prepare and
respond to child protection needs arising in emergency situations, increase
capacity regarding child protection mainstreaming across other sectors and
demonstrate knowledge on programming and planning related to Child Protection
in Emergencies (CPiE).
The workshop is being facilitated by an expert from London
and ends on the 2nd of June, 2017.