Report progress

Update: 6:50PM YOUTH groups in the Western division have been advised to report back to the Ministry of their progress and activities.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou highlighted this while visiting youth groups in the West last week.

Mr Tuitubou said it is important to report back to the Ministry as it will affect the Ministry�s decision in providing support to youth clubs and individuals.

�The ministry wants to see youth clubs grow and create sustainable livelihoods for its members and contribute effectively to the development of their communities,� Mr Tuitubou said.

He visited the Rabulu Youth Club in Tavua and the Tabua-Nakete Youth Club of Lauwaki village in Ba last Friday and had talanoa sessions with the youth in these villages.

Rabulu youth club president, Samuela Nabewa said it was enlightening to know more from the Ministry of Youth and Sports about the various programmes that they could tap into.