Bukuya carpenters trained

Update: 6:49PM PEOPLE in the highlands of Ba in the Western Division could seen be building their own hurricane resistant homes if a government initiative which started there this week goes well.

According to a statement from the Government Department of Information, a carpentry training for people of Bukuya began today to meet a demand for carpenters in rural areas.

�The training program will also strengthen build back better techniques to aid construction of homes more resistant to adverse weather events,� the statement said.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Joeli Cawaki opened the training program and told participants that government expected them to contribute to the construction of homes.

�The hopes of your mothers and fathers rest on you. There will be a positive change in your skill and you will be able to build homes that your communities will enjoy�, Mr. Cawaki said.