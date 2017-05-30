Fiji Time: 1:16 AM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bukuya carpenters trained

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 6:49PM PEOPLE in the highlands of Ba in the Western Division could seen be building their own hurricane resistant homes if a government initiative which started there this week goes well.

According to a statement from the Government Department of Information, a carpentry training for people of Bukuya began today to meet a demand for carpenters in rural areas.

�The training program will also strengthen build back better techniques to aid construction of homes more resistant to adverse weather events,� the statement said.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Joeli Cawaki opened the training program and told participants that government expected them to contribute to the construction of homes.

�The hopes of your mothers and fathers rest on you. There will be a positive change in your skill and you will be able to build homes that your communities will enjoy�, Mr. Cawaki said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. Chief seeks forgiveness
  7. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  8. $727m excess fund
  9. 200 new jobs
  10. Rare heart surgery

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  6. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  8. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  10. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)