Star Wars Star to visit

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 5:25PM INTERNATIONAL acclaimed New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison will be in the country next month for the annual charity fundraiser for the Viti Spinal Injuries Association of Fiji (VSIAF).

VSIAF President Paul McGoon said Morrison whose notable movies include Once Were Warriors, Star Wars and as the voice of Moana�s father in the Disney movie will visit to be at the �Old Skool Ball.�

McGoon said all profits from the ball would facilitate services and improve the homes of people living with spinal injuries.

Also featuring on the night will be spectacular entertainment coordinated by Igelese Ete with the Pasifika Voices choir who will sing songs from Moana.

Sponsors for the event to date include Fiji Airways, Grand Pacific Hotel, Return to Paradise Resort in Samoa and Castaway Island Resort.

The event will be held in July.








