India Fiji sign defence pact

Update: 5:16PM AN agreement to develop future engagements in military capabilities, technologies and operations was yesterday signed by the Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and his Indian counterpart, Arun Jaitley.

According to a Government statement the agreement will see both countries partner in areas of intelligence, medical services, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

�This arrangement in future capability is strategic, as well as operational with the intention to improve Fiji�s existing Naval capabilities and to strengthen a systematic military programme under the Fiji-India bilateral framework,� Ratu Inoke said.

�Our relationship with India is strong and enduring. We have a long history and defence is a chapter in the bilateral cooperation the two countries already enjoy. We are committed to continue to collaborate on joint defence programmes across the Indo Pacific Ocean in spite of the distance,� he said.