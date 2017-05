/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM WATER Authority of Fiji customers living in parts of Nadi are advised to store water for their immediate use.

Water supply to areas including Delana, London Avenue, Wellington Drive and CAAF compound quarters has been disrupted as a result of installation works at CAAF compound.

Water supply is expected to be restored at 6pm today.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj