New bus structures

Update: 5:13PM A NEWLY constructed bus shelter at Tamavua in Suva costing more than $34,000 is now open to the public for use.

This bus stop on Princes Road is an example of an urban arterial prototype, as the public are aware, Princes Road is a main arterial road that connects many suburbs and commuters from Nausori and beyond to the busy Suva City.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson in a statement said the urban bus shelter prototype was completed within 28 days and has a category 4 cyclone certification making it safe for the public to take shelter in during tropical cyclones.

He said the innovative bus shelter was being anticipated by the community and they were making significant investment to improve comfort and accessibility for the public.