New bus structures

Update: 5:13PM A NEWLY constructed bus shelter at Tamavua in Suva costing more than $34,000 is now open to the public for use.
This
bus stop on Princes Road is an example of an urban arterial prototype, as the
public are aware, Princes Road is a main arterial road that connects many
suburbs and commuters from Nausori and beyond to the busy Suva City.
Fiji
Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson in a statement
said the urban bus shelter prototype was completed within 28 days and has a
category 4 cyclone certification making it safe for the public to take shelter
in during tropical cyclones.
He
said the innovative bus shelter was being anticipated by the community and they
were making significant investment to improve comfort and accessibility for the
public.