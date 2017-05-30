Fiji Time: 5:29 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Opposition criticise recruitment drive

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 5:12PM SHADOW Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Aseri Radrodro has called on the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to institute a full scale investigation into the merits of the selection criteria of the Fiji Police Force.

In a statement by the Opposition Chambers Mr Radrodro who labelled the recruitment drive as  illogical and discriminatory.

Radrodro said his concerns had risen out of the turning away of hundreds of avid applicants from both the Suva and the current Lautoka recruitment drive, because the applicants did not meet a part of the selection criteria which mandates that they possess a full or provisional manual driving license.

He questioned the logic of the recruitment given this could eliminate potential officers of not only credible and good character, but also discriminate against those who may come from less well-off families.

�In fact, one would think it was a recruitment for Police drivers because I cannot imagine if they will all drive vehicles once they are in the Force�, Mr Radrodro said.








