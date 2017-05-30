Awards for World

Update: 12:03PM FIVE preliminary awards will be awarded at the Miss World Fiji 2017 when the coronation takes place next week Saturday at The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.
- Miss
Photogenic
- Best Talent
- Best
Evening Gown
- Top Model
- Multi Media
National Director for Miss World Fiji, Andhy Blake said the
local contest is modelled after the international finals where contestants are
judged in a private judging round to determine the winners.
"The private judging format has always been part of Miss
World Fiji," Mr Blake said.
"Judges get to know our contestants better and the
contestants are able to perform better in a more relaxed setting," he said.
Mr Blake said the contestants will begin preparations for
the grand finals by having two rehearsals this weekend.
Popular boy band, Inside Out will perform at the finals and
Pacific Island Art will dress the finalists in the opening of the show.
Tickets for the grand finals cost $100 and are available at
The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.
Digicel is the major sponsor for Miss World Fiji.