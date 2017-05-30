Awards for World

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji finalists during a tourism excursion to Rakiraki recently. Picture: NIYAAZ DEAN/SUPPLIED

Update: 12:03PM FIVE preliminary awards will be awarded at the Miss World Fiji 2017 when the coronation takes place next week Saturday at The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Miss Photogenic

Best Talent

Best Evening Gown

Top Model

Multi Media

National Director for Miss World Fiji, Andhy Blake said the local contest is modelled after the international finals where contestants are judged in a private judging round to determine the winners.

"The private judging format has always been part of Miss World Fiji," Mr Blake said.

"Judges get to know our contestants better and the contestants are able to perform better in a more relaxed setting," he said.

Mr Blake said the contestants will begin preparations for the grand finals by having two rehearsals this weekend.

Popular boy band, Inside Out will perform at the finals and Pacific Island Art will dress the finalists in the opening of the show.

Tickets for the grand finals cost $100 and are available at The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Digicel is the major sponsor for Miss World Fiji.