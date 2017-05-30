Crushing season starts

Update: 12:02PM CANE farmers were out this morning harvesting cane for the new crushing season that begins this week in Labasa.
At Soasoa, outside Labasa Town, farmers started work at 5am
this morning.
Farm owner Jawahir Lal said the cane harvested today would
be for his first load.
�I plan to load about eight tonnes today and this season
will be a good season.�
Fiji Sugar Corporation Labasa mill manager Karia Christopher
is also adamant of a successful year.
"We have done some tests
on machines and the overall mill machinery and it has given us very good
results," he said.
"The mill is all good for this season and it is delivering a much better
result.
"We also expect an increase in cane production and a good crushing season
this year."
Mr Christopher said the acting Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-
Khaiyum would commission the new season this Thursday at the mill.