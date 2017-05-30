Crushing season starts

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:02PM CANE farmers were out this morning harvesting cane for the new crushing season that begins this week in Labasa.

At Soasoa, outside Labasa Town, farmers started work at 5am this morning.

Farm owner Jawahir Lal said the cane harvested today would be for his first load.

�I plan to load about eight tonnes today and this season will be a good season.�

Fiji Sugar Corporation Labasa mill manager Karia Christopher is also adamant of a successful year.

"We have done some tests on machines and the overall mill machinery and it has given us very good results," he said.

"The mill is all good for this season and it is delivering a much better result.

"We also expect an increase in cane production and a good crushing season this year."

Mr Christopher said the acting Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum would commission the new season this Thursday at the mill.