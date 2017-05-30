Farmer drowns

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:02PM A FARMER who drowned on Friday morning in Tailevu has become the 11th person to die this way so far this year.

According to Polic, the 46 year old who was from Burekasivi Settlement was last seen leaving home with his 5 year old son on Friday morning.

�Later that afternoon the victim�s wife was informed that her husband had allegedly drowned in a nearby river whereby a search was conducted,� a police statement said.

His body was later found by youths.

�A post mortem has been conducted whereby the cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.�