Fiji Time: 5:29 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmer drowns

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 12:02PM A FARMER who drowned on Friday morning in Tailevu has become the 11th person to die this way so far this year.

According to Polic, the 46 year old who was from Burekasivi Settlement was last seen leaving home with his 5 year old son on Friday morning.

�Later that afternoon the victim�s wife was informed that her husband had allegedly drowned in a nearby river whereby a search was conducted,� a police statement said.

His body was later found by youths.

�A post mortem has been conducted whereby the cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)