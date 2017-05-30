Farmer drowns

Update: 12:02PM A FARMER who drowned on Friday morning in Tailevu has become the 11th person to die this way so far this year.
According to Polic, the 46 year
old who was from Burekasivi Settlement was last seen leaving home with his 5
year old son on Friday morning.
�Later that afternoon the
victim�s wife was informed that her husband had allegedly drowned in a nearby
river whereby a search was conducted,� a police statement said.
His body was later found by
youths.
�A post mortem has been
conducted whereby the cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.�