Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gender focused investment

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 12:01PM FINANCE processes do not often work for women despite that Pacific women make up almost half the population and are significant private sector players.

An initiative aimed to address this challenge is taking place in Suva this week. Funded by the Australian Government its called the Pacific Readiness for Investment in Social Enterprise, or Pacific RISE.

PacificRISE will train twenty-two gender experts on investments using a gender approach, according to a media statement from FemLINK Pacific which is supporting the initiative.

�Through educating Pacific-based gender experts about systems and processes of finance it will support them to have more influence in the field of impact investing and allow them to shape how capital is used to support women and girls across the Pacific,� FemLINK said.

�Participants from Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu will attend a three-day program commencing on 31 May, to understand how private finance and investment work, how finance can be used as a tool to create social change and the importance of creating networks between gender organisations and investors.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)