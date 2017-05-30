Gender focused investment

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:01PM FINANCE processes do not often work for women despite that Pacific women make up almost half the population and are significant private sector players.

An initiative aimed to address this challenge is taking place in Suva this week. Funded by the Australian Government its called the Pacific Readiness for Investment in Social Enterprise, or Pacific RISE.

PacificRISE will train twenty-two gender experts on investments using a gender approach, according to a media statement from FemLINK Pacific which is supporting the initiative.

�Through educating Pacific-based gender experts about systems and processes of finance it will support them to have more influence in the field of impact investing and allow them to shape how capital is used to support women and girls across the Pacific,� FemLINK said.

�Participants from Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu will attend a three-day program commencing on 31 May, to understand how private finance and investment work, how finance can be used as a tool to create social change and the importance of creating networks between gender organisations and investors.�