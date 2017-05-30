Post master faces theft charges

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:01PM THE FORMER post master of Ono-i-Lau post office faces six counts of theft following the completion of a almost year long investigation.

According to a media statement from the Fiji Police Force, the 30 year old who is now a faces charges for allegedly dishonestly appropriating cash and stock.

�The investigation conducted by crime personnel at Totogo Police Station has seen almost a year of gathering statements and relevant documents whereby the accused is alleged to have dishonestly appropriated cash and stock amounting to over $98,000.00,� the Police statement said.

�The alleged incident occurred between the October 2014 and May 2016.�