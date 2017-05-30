Post master faces theft charges

Update: 12:01PM THE FORMER post master of Ono-i-Lau post office faces six counts of theft following the completion of a almost year long investigation.
According to a media statement
from the Fiji Police Force, the 30 year old who is now a faces charges for allegedly
dishonestly appropriating cash and stock.
�The investigation conducted by
crime personnel at Totogo Police Station has seen almost a year of gathering
statements and relevant documents whereby the accused is alleged to have
dishonestly appropriated cash and stock amounting to over $98,000.00,� the
Police statement said.
�The alleged incident occurred
between the October 2014 and May 2016.�