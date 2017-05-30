Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Post master faces theft charges

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Update: 12:01PM THE FORMER post master of Ono-i-Lau post office faces six counts of theft following the completion of a almost year long investigation.

According to a media statement from the Fiji Police Force, the 30 year old who is now a faces charges for allegedly dishonestly appropriating cash and stock.

�The investigation conducted by crime personnel at Totogo Police Station has seen almost a year of gathering statements and relevant documents whereby the accused is alleged to have dishonestly appropriated cash and stock amounting to over $98,000.00,� the Police statement said.

�The alleged incident occurred between the October 2014 and May 2016.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)