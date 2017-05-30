Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fly school

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

THE Fiji National University (FNU) and Fiji Airways are working together to establish a Fiji Aviation Academy in the country.

This was revealed by FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey who said they would establish a jointly-owned subsidiary which would run the training school and provide flight simulator trainings.

"Fiji Airways is the leading partner in this and they had expressions of interest out for various partner organisations to join with us and to provide the flight simulators and trainings," he said.

"These have been closed and evaluated and we hope to move to the next stage in the next few weeks. We are trying to get the school up and running at the end of the year."

Under the program, flight simulators for Airbus A330 and for the Boeing 737 family would be available at the new academy.

"This will allow Fiji Airways to upgrade existing pilots to fly the long haul planes so that pilots that are currently flying on Regional Air Transport (ATR) are trained," Mr Healey said.

He said pilots were sent to Singapore and Auckland for training and with the introduction of the Academy, this would allow pilots to be trained here in the country.

"There is a huge demand for simulator training and that will allow Fiji Airways to expand its qualified pilots. Then we will gradually roll it out so that we have commercial pilot training for licensing as well," Mr Healey said.

"These will all be commercial courses and these would lead to commercial pilot licences and certification to fly A330's and 737's. In the first instances, the course will be for Fiji Airways' employees and then later we will make it available for students for commercial licensing."

Mr Healey also highlighted that 30 FNU students would be given the opportunity to work for Fiji Airways on attachment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)