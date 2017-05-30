Fly school

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji National University (FNU) and Fiji Airways are working together to establish a Fiji Aviation Academy in the country.

This was revealed by FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey who said they would establish a jointly-owned subsidiary which would run the training school and provide flight simulator trainings.

"Fiji Airways is the leading partner in this and they had expressions of interest out for various partner organisations to join with us and to provide the flight simulators and trainings," he said.

"These have been closed and evaluated and we hope to move to the next stage in the next few weeks. We are trying to get the school up and running at the end of the year."

Under the program, flight simulators for Airbus A330 and for the Boeing 737 family would be available at the new academy.

"This will allow Fiji Airways to upgrade existing pilots to fly the long haul planes so that pilots that are currently flying on Regional Air Transport (ATR) are trained," Mr Healey said.

He said pilots were sent to Singapore and Auckland for training and with the introduction of the Academy, this would allow pilots to be trained here in the country.

"There is a huge demand for simulator training and that will allow Fiji Airways to expand its qualified pilots. Then we will gradually roll it out so that we have commercial pilot training for licensing as well," Mr Healey said.

"These will all be commercial courses and these would lead to commercial pilot licences and certification to fly A330's and 737's. In the first instances, the course will be for Fiji Airways' employees and then later we will make it available for students for commercial licensing."

Mr Healey also highlighted that 30 FNU students would be given the opportunity to work for Fiji Airways on attachment.