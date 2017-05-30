School tops competition

/ Front page / News

KRISHNA Vedic Primary School of Kuku near Nausori Town is on its way to helping revive cultural drama in schools.

With the technological cyber era swamping young people's minds and interests with cell phones, internets, social media and internet games, the school has shown that the traditional drama is the museum of history, customs and culture.

This follows the school's victory last week in the Fiji Primary Schools Hindi Drama competition in the Central Division.

The competition which took place at the Fiji Sevashram in Suva on May 16, was organised by the Ministry of Education's Curriculum Advisory Services Hindi Section.

Krishna Vedic beat 16 opposing schools. The feat brought elation to the multi-racial school which is filled with students from Kuku and surrounding areas.

Some students are believed to be descendants of girmitiya who were brought to Fiji on the MV Leonidas in 1879 to plant sugarcane. It included Kuku.

"The school won the first prize in the Hindi Drama competition which had the theme Mujhe Meri Hindi Se Pyaar Hai, school headteacher, Bimla Singh said.

The theme means "I love my Hindi language".

"Thirteen students from Year 4 to Year 8 took part in this competition. For a small school like us to win against some top schools in the country, is a testimony of the talents our children have. The competition is about Hindi language and I am very, very proud. Our aim this year is for the school to get recognised through our hard work.

"I thank the Minister for Education, Mahendra Reddy for approving such competitions in schools. I also thank the Curriculum Advisory Services.

"These types of competitions enable students to show their hidden talents and this will also increase their interest towards the Hindi language.

"Congratulations to the Krishna Vedic team for the great achievement.

"This is the first for the year. We are all working hard to achieve more throughout the year."

The competition is an annual event.