Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A hearty and tasty treat

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

SENIOR residents of the Labasa Ashram had extra reason to smile and laugh as they tucked into a hearty lunch on Friday last week with Digicel Fiji Ltd staff members.

The 31 residents of the home had specifically asked the good Samaritans that their hosts bring them ice-cream for lunch.

In an interview, public relations and sponsorship manager Satish Narain, said the visit yesterday was part of their corporate responsibility.

Mr Narain said the company's team from Suva was in Labasa this week to carry out a promotion they were implementing in the North.

"It is a real honour for the staff to step out of the office and give these senior residents a reason to smile," he said.

"We thank the staff of the Ashram for the enormous task they do in looking after the elderly in the home.

"Our staff also had the pleasure of speaking to the senior citizens and asking them about their experiences in the home."

Mr Narain said Digicel Fiji Ltd had pride in it's customers, adding they would always be their number one priority.

"Most of these residents may have not heard of, or used, any Digicel Fiji Ltd product, but we care about them and they are part of the Digicel Fiji Ltd family," he said.

Last week, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa, had raised concerns about the number of elderly people around the country being pushed on to the streets to beg for a living.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said most of these elderly people had families who could support them.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)