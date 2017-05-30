A hearty and tasty treat

/ Front page / News

SENIOR residents of the Labasa Ashram had extra reason to smile and laugh as they tucked into a hearty lunch on Friday last week with Digicel Fiji Ltd staff members.

The 31 residents of the home had specifically asked the good Samaritans that their hosts bring them ice-cream for lunch.

In an interview, public relations and sponsorship manager Satish Narain, said the visit yesterday was part of their corporate responsibility.

Mr Narain said the company's team from Suva was in Labasa this week to carry out a promotion they were implementing in the North.

"It is a real honour for the staff to step out of the office and give these senior residents a reason to smile," he said.

"We thank the staff of the Ashram for the enormous task they do in looking after the elderly in the home.

"Our staff also had the pleasure of speaking to the senior citizens and asking them about their experiences in the home."

Mr Narain said Digicel Fiji Ltd had pride in it's customers, adding they would always be their number one priority.

"Most of these residents may have not heard of, or used, any Digicel Fiji Ltd product, but we care about them and they are part of the Digicel Fiji Ltd family," he said.

Last week, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa, had raised concerns about the number of elderly people around the country being pushed on to the streets to beg for a living.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said most of these elderly people had families who could support them.