Magistrate to rule on Ratu Isoa charge

OPPOSITION parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election will know his fate tomorrow when Magistrate Makereta Mua delivers her judgment on the case.

Ratu Isoa was on trial for charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the election.

The alleged offence took place between August 20 and August 25, 2014.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party as a candidate for the 2014 election, he failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability to the registrar and permanent secretary responsible for the election. Ratu Isoa is alleged to have incurred more than $94,000 in debt to the Fijian Government during his tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.