Debate on youth value

+ Enlarge this image Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa speaks to youths after the Parliament Speakers debate at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE employment market for youths in Fiji hardly has detailed or advanced planning to create and provide work to match the number of people entering the job market annually and the great number of school leavers.

This was said by Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa during the Speaker's debate yesterday.

The debate was themed, 'Do communities in Fiji value the voices of our youths'. Ro Teimumu said the National Employment Centre that was set up in 2010 had only managed to place 5685 people in employment up to March 30, 2017.

"This covers only a small proportion of school leavers in any one year," she said. "Those waiting in line include people with Masters qualifications, degree holders, diploma graduates, trade certificate people and many others with a different variety of qualifications."

Ro Teimumu also stated schools in urban areas were scoring higher marks in external examinations as compared to schools in the rural and maritime districts that were attended mostly by i-Taukei and other rural workers and fishermen. "It is most likely than not, that schools with the best provision would attain better marks than those with inferior facilities," she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said youth liberty or autonomy in Fiji was mostly governed by culture and tradition across diverse Fijian communities

"In today's contexts, with the enormous impact of social media, this has led to a need to shift our paradigms as society and youths are becoming more vocal and visible regarding their issues — and that, I believe is a good thing," he said.