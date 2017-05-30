Party recognises indigenous rights

/ Front page / News

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party says it supports the human rights of all Fijians as well as all communities in the country.

In a statement, SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, reassured members of the public that the party recognised the rights of indigenous people of Fiji.

"Recognition of the rights of indigenous people of Fiji is in harmony with the party's welcoming and recognition of the many ethnic communities who have made Fiji their home," Mr Rabuka said.

"Indigenous rights are also human rights, as are women's rights, as well as the rights of the disabled and the rights of children for example."

Mr Rabuka said the international community recognised the rights of indigenous people to manage their land and resources as well as their right to identity, their culture and traditions and their indigenous institutions.

"In supporting indigenous rights, SODELPA does not seek to place indigenous rights above the human rights of members of Fiji's minority ethnic communities, given the indivisibility and equality of human rights," he said

"In the same vein, SODELPA recognises the fact that the indigenous community are the majority population, does not mean they lose their entitlement to their indigenous rights, in particular their rights to be consulted, and to give their free, prior informed consent to changes affecting their land, culture and resources."

Mr Rabuka reassured all minority religious and ethnic communities in Fiji, that SODELPA was committed to assuring their security in Fiji.