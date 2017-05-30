Police monitor minors

/ Front page / News

POLICE are liaising closely with nightclub operators to verify the identification of their patrons.

Responding to concerns from members of the public regarding the increase of teenagers roaming the streets of Labasa at night, Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said it was important they verified the identification of club patrons to monitor minors.

"With regards to the issue of teenagers as is with other divisions, we liaise with nightclub operators on the importance of verifying the identification of their patrons so as not to allow minors in," she said.

"Our officers are out on patrols if they see those deemed to be young students, we would encourage them to go home and not loiter in town late at night.

"This is where parental and guardian supervision is extremely important and the safety of children prioritised ahead of other social commitments."

Members of the public in Labasa had voiced their concerns on teenagers that were frequenting nightspots in the North.

Labasa resident Vereniki Kabakaba said teenagers were seen loitering in billiard clubs, nightclubs and even drinking in private vehicles. Another concerned parent Akisi Vakadei said authorities needed to monitor teenagers and take their parents to task for being negligent.

Ms Vakadei said it was worrying because the teenagers included young girls.

In a separate incident a 13-year-old Year 8 student of Somosomo District School who was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a woman in Vatuulo, Taveuni is in stable condition at the island's hospital.

Ms Naisoro said the incident happened on Friday afternoon while the student was crossing the road after getting off a school bus.

She said police was investigating the incident.