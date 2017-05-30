Watch for symptoms, cancer patient urges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rasoqosoqo. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

RECEIVING news that she had breast and cervical cancer did not dishearten Lavenia Rasoqosoqo.

She confidently accepted the situation and worked towards getting all the necessary support she needed to receive treatment.

Ms Rasoqosoqo, 63, said after discovering her cancer symptoms in October last year, she decided to visit her nearest health centre to get tested.

"I got tested and it was seen that I was positive with both the cancers but I wasn't scared as I accepted my situation," she said.

"One of my breasts was removed in March and I am happy with life right now as I am awaiting the second stage of my treatment."

Ms Rasoqosoqo encouraged women and men of Fiji to be aware of cancer symptoms and to be brave enough to come forth and receive treatment because it was nothing to be scared or ashamed of.

"I have received great professional help from the Fiji Cancer Society and from the nurses and doctors at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital," she said.

She said she was thankful for the companies and organisations that have donated funds to help the cancer foundation because she and many other people from around the country have benefitted from these charities.

Meanwhile, the Motibhai Group launched a fundraising initiative 'Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea' campaign to support cancer patients around the country.

From May 1 to September 30, five cents from every packet of Bushells tea sold will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society.

"The company estimates that total funds raised will be in excess of $30,000, which will go directly towards Fiji Cancer Society's programs and activities," Motibhai Group marketing manager Abraham Gomes said.

Mr Gomes said the new initiative further strengthened their already strong partnership and financial commitment to the Fiji Cancer Society and supported their advocacy and client care programs.

Fiji Cancer Society board chairman Phillip Low thanked the Motibhai Group for its initiative and innovative contributions which allowed the society to expand its reach and take its community and screening programs even further.

"We've also been extremely saddened that advocates that stood up to tell their stories last year are no longer with us," he said.

"This makes our advocacy work even more important and innovate partnerships like this are a blessing in the work of the society and an acknowledgement of the work of all our survivors, especially those who have now gone on."