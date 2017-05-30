Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Boy dies, family seeks answers

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

A MAN from Tabataba settlement in Moto, Ba, is seeking answers from health officials after his seven-year-old son died a day after seeking treatment at the Ba Mission Hospital last Sunday.

Year 3 student Krishna Singh experienced excruciating stomach pains that resulted in a visit to the hospital's emergency unit last Friday.

His father, Salendra Singh, claimed that after two scans, blood tests and an X-ray examination, the doctors could not diagnose what was wrong with his son.

Mr Singh claims they were sent home after being given a prescription for paracetamol and a referral for an appointment yesterday at the Lautoka Hospital.

"He suffers from nephritic syndrome and it causes his stomach to swell up," he said.

"But never has he suffered from stomach aches.

"I know my son and how his condition is and we've been managing his illness all his life. I did not expect that a stomach ache would take his life.

"When we got to the hospital they did a scan. Then they did another X-ray. Throughout, my son was crying out to me that he was in pain.

"They did another scan and then they took his blood test.

"We were at the hospital until midnight.

"They wrote a prescription for paracetamol and scheduled a check-up at the Lautoka Hospital for Monday.

"My son died on Sunday."

Mr Singh said he was upset that medical officials did not take his son's complaint seriously, given his medical history.

"I took him to the hospital to find out what was causing his pain.

"Now my son is gone and I am still waiting for an answer from the hospital."

In response to questions, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said it respected the privacy of the family and would not comment on the case "at this time".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)