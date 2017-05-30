12 more categories

/ Front page / News

THE Exporter of the Year Awards will now be known as the Prime Minister's International Business Awards, with Investment Fiji introducing 12 new categories to celebrate Fijian business success.

Investment Fiji CEO Godo Mueller-Teut made the announcement at the Local Investor Forum at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel yesterday.

"We have changed the awards from industry-based categories to a broader internationalisation approach and introduced 12 categories that celebrate Fijian business success," he said.

The awards provided an opportunity for Fijian businesses to benchmark performance, build capability, inspire to innovate, showcase service excellence, recognise social responsibility, support job creation and boost employee morale.

He added through the awards they also set a benchmark of excellence that all businesses must aspire to.

"While we encourage our investors and exporters to grow, we also reward them for their hard work.

"For the past 20 years, the Fijian Government has been recognising our hardworking exporters who play an important role in earning foreign exchange to the country."

He added Investment Fiji had already begun preparations for this year's event, with the launch proper expected to be held in June.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in late November.