Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

12 more categories

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

THE Exporter of the Year Awards will now be known as the Prime Minister's International Business Awards, with Investment Fiji introducing 12 new categories to celebrate Fijian business success.

Investment Fiji CEO Godo Mueller-Teut made the announcement at the Local Investor Forum at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel yesterday.

"We have changed the awards from industry-based categories to a broader internationalisation approach and introduced 12 categories that celebrate Fijian business success," he said.

The awards provided an opportunity for Fijian businesses to benchmark performance, build capability, inspire to innovate, showcase service excellence, recognise social responsibility, support job creation and boost employee morale.

He added through the awards they also set a benchmark of excellence that all businesses must aspire to.

"While we encourage our investors and exporters to grow, we also reward them for their hard work.

"For the past 20 years, the Fijian Government has been recognising our hardworking exporters who play an important role in earning foreign exchange to the country."

He added Investment Fiji had already begun preparations for this year's event, with the launch proper expected to be held in June.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in late November.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)