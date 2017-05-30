Assistance for local investors

Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

INVESTMENT Fiji is placing more emphasis on assisting local investors, says CEO Godo Mueller-Teut.

During the Local Investor Forum at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel yesterday Mr Mueller-Teut said they would assist those investors whose investment exceeded $500,000.

"We see local investors as not only important clients but as major contributors to the growth of the Fijian economy. From August last year until April 2017, Investment Fiji has assisted more than 30 projects by local investors valued at more than $200 million," he said.

He added these projects provided employment for about 2000 Fijians.

"It is encouraging to see that local companies are putting money back into our economy. This is a clear indication of the strong confidence in Fiji's thriving economy."

The forum provides a platform whereby local and foreign investors convene to discuss projects that could possibly be formulated with the assistance of Investment Fiji.

"Our investment team aids both foreign and domestic investors by identifying potential targets and arranging suitable meetings and introductions. We help them in making informed decisions by providing them with sector profiles which outline various opportunities and investment incentives."








