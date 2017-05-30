200 new jobs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Amex Resources Ltd chairman Mr Richard Alston hands over the site helmet to chairman of First Harbour Consultant Zhongwu Feng. Picture: SUPPLIED

MORE than 200 people in the Western Division will be employed within the next few months as a new wharf and ship-loading infrastructure is built in Lautoka

The handing over ceremony for the project — which will be constructed to export Fiji's first ever mined iron sand, was done in Lautoka yesterday.

The handing over ceremony took place between Amex Resources and Chinese company First Harbour Consultants.

Amex Company has invested more than $200 million into the project with the site for mining expected to be in the Ba area.

Company chairman Richard Alston said construction was expected to be completed within the next year.

"We expect that there will at least be 250 full time jobs available for the people of Ba both skilled and unskilled and it will be of benefit for the Fijian economy," he said.

"So construction phase will take 12 months and then the life of the mine will be at least 20 years and possibly a lot more because we think there are other reserves that are off shore."

"We are very grateful to the Fijian Government for all the support they have given and certainly First Harbour Construction, they have great partners."

He added they had conducted feasibility studies on the mining site.

"We started in 2009, so it's a long time ago, and we followed all the processes. We identified there was a further area offshore but we didn't want to worry too much about that until we got this major one up and running.

"We had to make sure it met environmental standards and we also had to make sure the people of Ba were happy through the whole process and we think we got their support right through."

Fiji is one of few countries in the South Pacific to have iron sand reserves which Amex sought to develop to meet international demand for the steel component.

"We think this is a world class reserve."