Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Tuesday 30 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

200 new jobs

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

MORE than 200 people in the Western Division will be employed within the next few months as a new wharf and ship-loading infrastructure is built in Lautoka

The handing over ceremony for the project — which will be constructed to export Fiji's first ever mined iron sand, was done in Lautoka yesterday.

The handing over ceremony took place between Amex Resources and Chinese company First Harbour Consultants.

Amex Company has invested more than $200 million into the project with the site for mining expected to be in the Ba area.

Company chairman Richard Alston said construction was expected to be completed within the next year.

"We expect that there will at least be 250 full time jobs available for the people of Ba both skilled and unskilled and it will be of benefit for the Fijian economy," he said.

"So construction phase will take 12 months and then the life of the mine will be at least 20 years and possibly a lot more because we think there are other reserves that are off shore."

"We are very grateful to the Fijian Government for all the support they have given and certainly First Harbour Construction, they have great partners."

He added they had conducted feasibility studies on the mining site.

"We started in 2009, so it's a long time ago, and we followed all the processes. We identified there was a further area offshore but we didn't want to worry too much about that until we got this major one up and running.

"We had to make sure it met environmental standards and we also had to make sure the people of Ba were happy through the whole process and we think we got their support right through."

Fiji is one of few countries in the South Pacific to have iron sand reserves which Amex sought to develop to meet international demand for the steel component.

"We think this is a world class reserve."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65280.6338
JPY 54.601251.6012
GBP 0.37650.3685
EUR 0.43430.4223
NZD 0.69380.6608
AUD 0.65490.6299
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers
  3. Headman to challenge decision
  4. Tuisova to miss Fiji, Aust test
  5. Awards for World
  6. New Zealand returns confiscated tabua to Fiji
  7. $727m excess fund
  8. 200 new jobs
  9. Rare heart surgery
  10. Mathematics results drop

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  9. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  10. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)